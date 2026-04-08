/White House: Iran's Published Plan Not Same as What US Got

Published: Apr 08, 2026, 22:45 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 22:45 IST
Confusion is growing over the Iran-US ceasefire after Donald Trump said the deal does not include Lebanon, contradicting earlier claims. The White House has also stated that Iran’s published proposal differs from what Washington actually received, raising serious questions about the agreement’s clarity. With Israel continuing strikes in Lebanon and Iran warning of consequences, the fragile truce now faces uncertainty as mixed signals threaten to derail diplomatic progress.