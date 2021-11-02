Whistleblower Frances Haugen denounces Facebook's Meta rebranding

Nov 02, 2021, 02:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Whistleblower Frances Haugen has denounced the recent Facebook's Meta rebranding urging her former boss Mark Zuckerberg to step down. She has accused the company of yet again prioritising expansion over people's safety.
Read in App