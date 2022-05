Wheat is a staple food item for around 35% of global population. Wheat imports are crucial for many countries. Russia is the world's top exporter, while Ukraine ranks sixth. They supply over a quarter of the wheat worldwide. Both are at war, resulting in a global wheat shortage. India is the world's second largest wheat producer, with a 14% share. However, because most of it is consumed locally, India's portion of exports is only 0.5%.