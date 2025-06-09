Published: Jun 09, 2025, 12:36 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 12:36 IST
What to expect from the global markets
With less than a month until his tariff deadline, President Trump has made little progress on key U.S. trade deals, despite re-engagement with China.
Markets remain uncertain, with the Fed now expected to deliver fewer rate cuts than previously forecast.
Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on the U.S. dollar as investor sentiment shifts.
In this report, we break down the week ahead for global markets.