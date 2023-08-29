What are the factors affecting India's FDI inflow?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
In a surprising turn of events for India's economy, the past quarter of this fiscal year witnessed in fact a remarkable dip in foreign direct investment or FDI. In fact, according to recent data released by the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade FDI inflows into India during this period has seen a steep decline of 34 amounting to 10.94 billion dollars.

