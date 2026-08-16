/West Bank Violence Escalates | Settler Attacks Surge as Gaza Cancer Patients Struggle for Treatment

The occupied West Bank is witnessing a sharp rise in violence by extremist Jewish settlers, with Israeli security data cited in the report showing hundreds of attacks during the first half of 2026. Palestinians describe repeated harassment, attacks, and attempts to disrupt access to essential services. The report also highlights a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where doctors say cancer patients are dying at significantly higher rates than before the war. With Gaza's only specialized cancer facility destroyed and thousands of patients requiring advanced treatment, access to chemotherapy and medical evacuation remains a major challenge. This report examines the surge in West Bank settler violence, the impact on Palestinian communities, and the growing healthcare crisis facing cancer patients in Gaza.