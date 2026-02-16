/West Bank Annexation: US President Trump Urges To Move Forward With Disarmament

Published: Feb 16, 2026, 12:15 IST | Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 12:15 IST
The Israeli cabinet has approved a decision to restart the land registration process in the occupied West Bank, advancing long-standing plans for annexation of settlements and territories.
The move is expected to intensify tensions with the Palestinian Authority and draw criticism from the international community, which considers settlement expansion illegal under international law. Observers warn this could complicate peace negotiations and heighten unrest in the region.