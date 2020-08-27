Wearing red harnesses instead of costumes a team of canine lifeguards ensure beachgoers' safety at the sea

Aug 27, 2020, 07.00 PM(IST)
Follow Us
They may not be wearing traditional red costumes usually donned by lifeguards but the canine members of the Italian School of Rescue Dogs (La Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio) take their jobs of saving people's lives very seriously.