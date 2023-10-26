'We are preparing for a ground incursion': Israeli PM signals on ground offensive in Gaza

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Reiterating his words, "Israel is in a battle for its existence", Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his goal against the Hamas war is "saving the nation" and promises that a ground incursion to destroy Hamas in Gaza will start soon, The Times of Israel reported on Wednesday.

