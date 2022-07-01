Watch: Drone footage of the destruction caused by a massive landslide in the Indian state of Manipur

Published: Jul 01, 2022, 03:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A drone captured the havoc caused by a massive landslide in the Indian state of Manipur. The landslides have claimed at least 14 lives so far while 60 are feared to be trapped.
