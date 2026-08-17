/War is making food unaffordable in Iran

War's impact is being felt far beyond battlefields and military targets in Iran, where months of conflict with the United States have deepened economic pressures on ordinary families. Rising prices, disrupted supply chains and growing uncertainty are forcing households to rethink everyday spending, from food and essentials to other basic purchases. As the economic fallout intensifies, Iranian consumers are facing a difficult new reality at the dinner table, with inflation and financial strain becoming part of daily life. This report looks at how the Iran-US conflict is hitting households, reshaping consumer behaviour and adding to the wider economic cost of war.