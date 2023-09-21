Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli on Vishal Bhardwaj's mystery thriller, Charlie Chopra…| Interview

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley, ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's OTT debut show will drop on SonyLIV on September 27 and WION's Zeba Khan got talking to its central actors Wamiqa Gabbi aka Charlie and Priyanshu Painyuli aka Sitaram on what we can expect from this murder mystery series. Based on Agatha Christie's bestseller, the show boasts of a stellar star cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, their sons Imaad and Vivaan, Lara Dutta, Gulshan Grover, Neena Gupta and more.

