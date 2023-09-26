Wall street's communication faces US regulator's investigation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has significantly ramped up its investigation into the utilisation of private messaging apps by leading investment firms. In its role of enforcing record-keeping regulations, the SEC has amassed a trove of thousands of internal staff messages from more than a dozen prominent financial companies.

