Published: May 18, 2025, 16:07 IST | Updated: May 18, 2025, 16:07 IST
May 18, 2025, 16:07 IST

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar hits out at countries aiding Pakistan after terror attack

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticised countries aiding Pakistan, stating that supporting such economies through trade or tourism goes against India's national interests.

