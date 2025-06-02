LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /violence erupts in France after PSG's win, two dead and over 550 arrested
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 02, 2025, 22:36 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 22:36 IST
violence erupts in France after PSG's win, two dead and over 550 arrested
Videos Jun 02, 2025, 22:36 IST

violence erupts in France after PSG's win, two dead and over 550 arrested

Celebrations turned violent in France after PSG’s recent victory, leading to the deaths of two individuals and over 550 arrests nationwide.

Trending Topics

trending videos