/Vijay rolls out a slew of perks of Tamil Nadu MLAs

Published: Aug 19, 2026, 23:31 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 23:31 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has announced a new benefits package for all 234 MLAs in the state Assembly. The package includes brand-new cars for constituency travel, along with a monthly ₹75,000 allowance covering fuel, vehicle maintenance and driver expenses. Legislators will also receive ₹25,000 per month to hire a personal secretary. The announcement has sparked attention over the scale of perks being extended to elected representatives.