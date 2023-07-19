Vigilante violence on the rise in Haiti

The Caribbean nation of Haiti has been ravaged by heavily-armed criminal gangs. United Nations estimates that 80% of Haitian capital, Port-Au-Prince, is now under the control of gangs. Word on the street though, is that all of Port-Au-Prince is veritably controlled by gangs. Killings, rapes and kidnappings have surged leading to a violent uprising by civilian vigilante groups. Since April, at least 264 suspected gang members have been killed by vigilante groups. The resulting humanitarian crisis has internally displaced 165,000 people. Mohammed Saleh brings you this report.