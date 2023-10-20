Venezuela in talks to supply more oil | World Business News

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Just days after the US eased oil sanctions on Venezuela, the South American country has already begun contacting customers with crude supply contracts. A Reuters report states that the Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA is moving towards resuming cash sales to global refiners.

