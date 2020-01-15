Vehicles of year: Corvette, Jeep, Kia Telluride

Jan 15, 2020, 06.45 PM(IST)
The new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette has won the North American Car of the Year award. The Kia Telluride took Sport Utility of the Year honors, and the Jeep Gladiator won the Truck of the Year Award on Monday.