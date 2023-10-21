Vega's Chief Marketing Officer, Eiti Singhal in an exclusive interview with WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
A unique conversational show that brings the top leaders across all industries, sharing their insights on different agendas, right at the centre of WION's headquarters. Watch Vega's Chief Marketing Officer, Eiti Singhal's exclusive interview with Jasper Reid.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos