Donald Trump appoints retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg as a special envoy to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Kellogg, who previously served as chief of staff for the White House National Security Council during Trump’s first term and as national security adviser to then-Vice President Mike Pence, is credited with presenting a plan to end the war. In this new role, he is expected to lead peace efforts. Watch to know more!
USA News: Trump Taps Retired General Keith Kellogg For Ukraine Envoy Role | World DNA | WION
