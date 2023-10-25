US: White House announces 31 tech hubs to focus on AI, clean energy and more

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
The White House announced Monday it is designating 31 technology hubs to improve American competitiveness in the technology sector. The hubs will be able to compete for $40 million to $75 million apiece in grants, the White House said.

