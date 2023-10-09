Israel-Palestine war: US shows support to Israel, positions warship closer to the country
Israeli air strikes and artillery shelling struck more than 500 targets belonging to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups in the Gaza Strip. Overnight thick plumes of smoke blew from the Palestinian Enclave as the strikes continued in the early hours of morning. Israel has been carrying out continuous air strikes in the Gaza Strip in response to the surprise large-scale attack by the militants on Saturday.