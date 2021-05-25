US Secy of State to meet his Israeli and Palestinian counterpart as for 'truce efforts'

May 25, 2021
Foreign Minister Antony Blinken said on Sunday that President Joe Biden is still committed to a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians. Blinken said Biden "has been very clear that he remains committed to a two-state solution."
