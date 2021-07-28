US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to hold talks with PM Modi, EAM S Jaishankar in Delhi

Jul 28, 2021, 03:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken arrived in India on Tuesday. He is on a two-day visit for talks on strengthening Indo-Pacific engagement as well as New Delhi's human rights record among other issues.
Read in App