US President Joe Biden meets Qatar Emir in shadow of Ukraine tensions

Feb 01, 2022, 09:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
US President Joe Biden hosted Qatar’s Emir on Monday in the White House. The meeting underscored the tiny Gulf state’s strategic importance. Qatar’s ruling emir is the first ​​Gulf leader to visit the White House since Biden took office last year.
