US: Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9 billion; lottery still awaits winner

Published: Nov 06, 2022, 10:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A total of $1.9 billion is up for grabs, yes, we are talking about US Powerball. Nobody won this Saturday's Powerball and this is the the largest lotto prize that's ever been offered. 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69 were the winning numbers.
