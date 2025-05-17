LOGIN
WION Video Team
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 17, 2025, 14:40 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 14:40 IST
US plans reality show where immigrants compete for citizenship
Videos May 17, 2025, 14:40 IST

US plans reality show where immigrants compete for citizenship

A controversial reality show proposal by the US government could see immigrants competing for American citizenship.

Trending Topics

trending videos