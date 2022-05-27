US not seeking either conflict or a cold war with China, says Antony Blinken

Published: May 27, 2022, 11:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a speech on the country's China strategy on Thursday, describing China as the most serious long-term challenge to the international order but stressed that US does not want a new Cold War.
