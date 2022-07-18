LIVE TV
U.S. Navy cadet in Chile found dead after falling off a cliff
Published: Jul 18, 2022, 03:10 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
A U.S. navy cadet on exchange in Chile was found dead on Sunday in a waterfall in Salto de Agua in the Valparaiso region. The cadet was an exchange student at the Antonio Prat Navy School. Local media reported the cadet was 25 years old.
