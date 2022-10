The US is reportedly facing a munition crisis as the Russia-Ukraine conflict seems to be becoming America’s next forever war after Afghanistan. While Ukraine’s demand for military aid from U.S. continues, America’s supplies are depleting faster than they can be renewed. Why is U.S. unable to meet the demand? Is U.S. holding back resources for a possible clash with Russia, or China in future? Has North Korea’s recent military drills made U.S. reassess its own safety? Shivan Chanana explains.