US: Major defence collaboration in work to manufacture modern equipment in India
India-US bilateral relations have developed into a "global strategic partnership". Both nations share relations in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity. The two nations also share a common ambivalence with China. While America’s relative power vis-à-vis China is declining. The India-China border dispute is intensifying day by day. Hence, both India and US need to step up to counter China. The US has declared to help its ally India, in making sophisticated modern defence equipment