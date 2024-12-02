Global arms sales increased by 4.2% in 2023, reaching $632 billion, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on Monday. The rise in sales was attributed to ongoing conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, violence in Gaza, and growing geopolitical tensions in Asia. This surge reflects heightened global demand for military equipment amid escalating regional and international disputes. Watch to know more!
US Leads Global Arms Sale Market Amid Russia-Ukraine War | WION Fineprint | World News
Advertisment