/US-Iran war: Ghalibaf issues fresh threat, vows further attacks will be 'more painful'

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf declared the era of "proportionate responses" is over, warning any future US aggression will trigger a "faster, heavier, and more painful" reply. It comes after US forces struck three Iranian oil tankers off Kharg Island and near Jask, retaliating for IRGC missiles fired at two Navy warships — both of which evaded the attack. Iran hit back, targeting tankers and US-linked vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.