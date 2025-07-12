/US-Iran conflict: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei cautions US on repeated strikes

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 21:30 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 21:30 IST
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has congratulated the nation on what he called a “victory” over Israel, according to a post from his official account on X.

