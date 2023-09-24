US: Influx of migrants continues to rise

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
Situated by a river, Bajo Chiquito is the initial settlement in Panama where migrant workers—roughly 3,000 individuals daily, primarily Venezuelans, many of whom are families—arrive following their difficult trek north. Most are travelling to the United States in search of a better life. The influx of migrants, however, has become a topic of trouble for the US government.

