/US-India Trade Tensions: Brad Sherman Warns Trump Eyes Excuses to Tariff India

Published: Feb 19, 2026, 15:15 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 15:15 IST
US lawmaker Brad Sherman has criticized former President Donald Trump for reportedly eyeing tariffs on India, warning that such measures could harm bilateral trade and economic cooperation.
Sherman stated that the administration might be looking for excuses to impose punitive tariffs, which could impact industries and consumers in both countries. The remarks highlight growing tensions over trade policy and the potential repercussions on US-India economic relations