US: Illinois landlord stabs six-year-old Muslim boy to death

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
A US landlord has been charged with murder and hate crimes after he stabbed a Muslim woman and a 6-year-old boy dozens of times. The police have linked the attacks on the Israel-Hamas conflict. President Joe Biden has condemned the deadly stabbing attack.

