US military jets take off to strike Houthi positions in Yemen. US Central Command shows the jets launching from USS Harry S Truman (CVN 75) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) to strike Houthi positions in Yemen. Yemen's Houthis say seven killed in US strikes west of Sanaa. The strikes targeting a factory in the al-Sawari industrial zone in the Bani Matar region led to "the martyrdom of seven citizens and the injury of 29 others, including one in critical condition," Houthi-controlled media reported. Watch in for more details!