US deploys weapons in Indo-Pacific as China ups aggression
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 03, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
The United States Reports say that in an attempt to enhance deterrence against China. Washington is set to deploy a ground Intermediate-range missiles in the Indo Pacific in 2024.
