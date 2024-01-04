videos
US: Covid and flu cases on the rise; mask mandates return
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 04, 2024, 06:25 PM IST
Hospitals in at least four US states have reinstated mask mandates amid a rise in cases of Covid, seasonal flu and other respiratory illness. Watch this report to know more.
