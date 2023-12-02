videos
US: Court rules Donald Trump can be sued for inciting Capitol Riot
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 02, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
US federal appeals court rules that former president Donald Trump can be sued over the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
