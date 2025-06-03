LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /US-China: Trump-Xi call likely to take place this week amid fresh trade tensions: White House
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 03, 2025, 10:06 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 10:06 IST
US-China: Trump-Xi call likely to take place this week amid fresh trade tensions: White House
Videos Jun 03, 2025, 10:06 IST

US-China: Trump-Xi call likely to take place this week amid fresh trade tensions: White House

Amidst rising trade tensions between Washington and Beijing US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping are expected to speak over a phone call later this week. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos