/US Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s $400 Million White House Ballroom Project

US President Donald Trump has suffered a major legal setback after a federal appeals court upheld an order halting work on his planned White House ballroom. The US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit ruled 2–1 against the Trump administration, agreeing that such a major overhaul of the White House requires explicit approval from Congress. The court said the decision over whether to construct a massive ballroom belongs to Congress rather than the executive branch. The ruling puts Trump's estimated $400 million project on hold. The appeals court has paused its decision for two weeks, giving the Trump administration time to ask the US Supreme Court to intervene.