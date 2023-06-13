US and India focus on AI, semiconductor chips & quantum computing | PM Modi to visit Washington

US President Joe Biden's National Security Adviser is headed to India. Jake Sullivan's visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Washington later this month. Amid China's territorial ambitions, Washington is working to deepen ties with the world's largest democracy and sees deeper military-to-military and technology ties. Sullivan will meet Indian NSA Doval and other officials to discuss deepening collaboration across critical areas of importance between US and India. Last may, Joe Biden And Narendra Modi announced a bilateral initiative on critical and emerging technology, dubbed ICET. The two leaders directed their governments to work on advanced technology, from AI to semiconductor chips and quantum computing, especially in defence. The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to sign a deal that would allow US-based general electric to produce engines for military aircraft on the Indian soil.