Published: Jun 08, 2025
UNOC3: World unites to protect the ocean; France & Costa Rica co-host conference
The Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), co-hosted by France and Costa Rica, brings together over 100 heads of state, scientists, and activists to accelerate action for ocean protection. With the ocean's health critical to the planet's future, this summit aims to drive global commitments and solutions to preserve marine ecosystems.