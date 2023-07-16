Ukraine's combat usage of drones also on the rise

As the war in Ukraine continues the reliance on drones has exponentially increased and not just for Russia but also for Ukraine. Drones have been crucial in the war since the very first days at that time the Ukrainian servicemen deployed them to monitor Russia's troop movements. Last year Ukrainian president Zelensky also appealed for donations that there are Gifts of smaller consumer drones to be donated directly to Ukraine or to warehouses in the US and Poland for onward shipment to the front lines.