Ukraine tycoon detained: Billionaire Igor Kolomoisky in custody for two months

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Corruption in Ukraine is a topic that is highly controversial and is gaining steam in recent weeks. In the latest powerful businessman, Igor Kolomoisky is the latest domino to fall in a fraud and money laundering case. Misuse of funds has garnered a firm response from the Ukrainian administration.

