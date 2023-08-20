Ukraine to get F-16 fighter jets from Netherlands, Denmark; US approves transfer

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
The United States has approved the transfer of F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine from the NATO allies Netherlands and Denmark. As per a report on the AP, officials in Washington and Europe approved the transfer of the advanced fighter jet on Friday, a major gain for Kyiv.

