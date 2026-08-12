/Ukraine Strikes Russia With Hundreds of Drones as Moscow Launches Major Air Assault

The Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, with both sides exchanging heavy long-range strikes far beyond the front lines. Ukrainian drone attacks in Russia’s southern regions reportedly killed two people, including an eight-year-old child, while debris damaged buildings in the port city of Novorossiysk. Russian authorities said their air defenses shot down dozens of Ukrainian drones over Russian territory and the Black Sea. Ukraine, meanwhile, reported that Russian drone and missile strikes killed civilians in Kherson. Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched a large wave of missiles and drones targeting areas including the Odesa region and northeastern Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also warned that Russia could be preparing for a new mobilisation following its September parliamentary elections. Ukrainian authorities say intelligence points to preparations for a potential large-scale recruitment drive, although Russian officials have not confirmed such a plan.